Addressing Global Smoking Epidemic: The Role of Tobacco Harm Reduction

Smoking remains a prevalent issue, with over eight million deaths occurring annually among the 1.3 billion smokers worldwide. Alarmingly, 80% of smokers reside in Low- and Middle-Income Countries (LMICs), including Pakistan, where the burden of smoking-related diseases further strains already fragile healthcare systems. Tobacco Harm Reduction (THR) presents a compelling opportunity to address the global smoking epidemic. This approach offers a pragmatic pathway for hundreds of millions of people who might want to continue smoking.

Countries that have embraced THR policies have witnessed remarkable success. Japan, the United States, and the United Kingdom are currently at their lowest smoking rates ever recorded, while Sweden is set to achieve a smoke-free status 16 years ahead of the European Union’s 2040 target. These transformations have been driven by widespread THR acceptance from policymakers, regulators, and health officials.

To fully realize the public health potential of THR products such as vapes and oral nicotine pouches, countries should work towards harmonizing regulations for THR products, ensuring accessibility while maintaining strict standards. Governments and health organizations should invest in public awareness campaigns to educate consumers about the reduced risks of alternatives. Collaborative efforts can drive the development and implementation of effective strategies. High-income countries should support LMICs in adopting THR strategies by sharing best practices, providing technical assistance, and facilitating access to smokeless products.

In Pakistan, implementing THR can significantly reduce smoking rates. Policymakers can learn from global harm reduction initiatives and adapt them to the local context. The solutions are available today, and with concerted efforts, the well-being of millions of smokers in Pakistan and worldwide can be safeguarded.