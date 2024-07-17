Fazl blames military interference for instability; Asfandyar dubs govt’s decision ‘undemocratic’

JUI-F chief says Operation Azm-e-Istehkam will increase unrest across country, particularly in KP

ANP’s chief warns decisions based on emotions do not yield fruitful results, asserts learning from past mistakes

PESHAWAR: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam chief Fazlur Rehman on Tuesday termed constant interference of military institutions one of the major reasons for instability, asserting that powerful circles must understand that their interference in politics is detrimental to the country.

Speaking at the JUI’s provincial council session on Tuesday, Maulana Fazl said pointed out that the results of the 2018 and 2024 elections have exposed widespread interference by institutions.

The JUI-F leader further stressed that Operation Azm-e-Istehkam will exacerbate unrest across the country, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During the council session, discussions were held on the overall national situation, and crucial decisions were made regarding tackling inflation, deteriorating security conditions, and other issues.

Plans were also prepared for upcoming events including a farmers’ convention in Mardan on August 10, a traders’ convention in Peshawar on August 11, and a peace rally in Lucky Marwat on August 18.

Meanwhile, ANP leader Asfandyar Wali Khan criticised the government’s decision to impose a ban on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), calling it irrational and emotional.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, he expressed his dismay over the decision, stating that decisions based on emotions do not yield fruitful results. He pointed out the detrimental effects of similar emotional choices in the past, whose repercussions are still visible in politics today.

Khan emphasised the need to control personal desires and emotions in politics, asserting that learning from mistakes is essential for strengthening democracy and political action.

He stated that ANP has faced similar restrictions, describing the government’s decision as undemocratic and likely to promote non-political agendas. He further insisted on genuine accountability for those responsible for creating artificial political forces.