Punjab govt ramps up security for Ashura under CM’s guidance

LAHORE: Following Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s specific instructions, provincial ministers are actively monitoring security arrangements across Punjab during the observance of Ashura.

The Chief Minister has mandated law enforcement agencies to ensure foolproof security on the 9th and 10th of Muharram, emphasizing strict adherence to security plans and standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz stressed the importance of close cooperation among law enforcement agencies to safeguard participants of ‘Majalis’ and processions. “The safety of attendees is a government responsibility, and all necessary precautions must be taken to maintain a peaceful atmosphere throughout the cities,” she stated.

Additionally, she highlighted the importance of vigilant monitoring of security personnel stationed at Imambargahs and procession routes and keeping an eye on potential troublemakers to uphold law and order.

On her orders, extensive arrangements for ‘Sabils’ and ‘Langar’ were made to provide refreshments to mourners across Punjab, including Lahore. The district administrations, collaborating with various agencies, ensured that participants received cold water, drinks, and food packets. Special care was given to women, the elderly, and children in the processions.

The Chief Minister was briefed that ambulances and medical personnel were on standby to assist mourners, and emphasized that these services should continue throughout the days of Ashura.

Provincial Ministers, Azma Bokhari and Zeeshan Rafique, visited Toba Tek Singh to review security and other necessary preparations for Muharram. They were informed about the live monitoring of processions through CCTV, and the presence of army and rangers to support the police. Following the Chief Minister’s directives, they also checked food and water stalls set up for the first time across the province.

Traffic police were instructed to manage alternate routes to minimize disruptions caused by processions.

In light of the ongoing mission to ensure peace during Muharram, Azma Bokhari communicated a zero tolerance policy for any violations of the conduct code. “The role of scholars in fostering sectarian harmony and national unity is crucial,” she asserted.

After inspecting the arrangements in Tehsil Gojra, Azma Bokhari praised the exemplary measures being implemented this year. She noted that the Chief Minister is personally overseeing the control rooms set up for Ashura and ensuring operational mobile services on crucial days, highlighting a commitment to peace and unity.