A model for Pakistani parliamentarians

ANALYSING the recently-held general elections in India, our parliamentarians must learn from the opposition leader in India. Undoubtedly, Rahul Gandhi, the Congress leader, deserves acclaim for being a parliamentarian who kept the national interest above all personal propensities and proclivities.

This was unlike the behaviour of our seasoned parliamentarians, who are hell bent on halting the smooth functioning of affairs in the National Assembly on matters of national importance, like the recent counter-resolution against resolution HR 901 passed by the United States Congress that demanded probe into the Feb 8 elections.

The resolution in the National Assembly deemed the US House of Representatives resolution an interference in the country’s internal matters. However, our own parliamentarians failed to find common ground, which in itself was an insult to national pride and sovereignty.

Our parliamentarians should take a cue from Rahul Gandhi, who has assured everyone that his party would prioritise matters of public interest in parliament. He has also offered cooperation to the government on all matters of national importance.

By creating unnecessary hindrances in the smooth functioning of legislation and state’s affairs, Pakistani parliamentarians are only acting in their own vested interests, not the national interest.

SHAHROON IJAZ

LAHORE