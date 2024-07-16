Opinion

A model for Pakistani parliamentarians

Editor's Mail
By Editor's Mail
0

ANALYSING the recently-held general elections in India, our parliamentarians must learn from the opposition leader in India. Undoubtedly, Rahul Gandhi, the Congress leader, deserves acclaim for being a parliamentarian who kept the national interest above all personal propensities and proclivities.

This was unlike the behaviour of our seasoned parliamentarians, who are hell bent on halting the smooth functioning of affairs in the National Assembly on matters of national importance, like the recent counter-resolution against resolution HR 901 passed by the United States Congress that demanded probe into the Feb 8 elections.

The resolution in the National Assembly deemed the US House of Representatives resolution an interference in the country’s internal matters. However, our own parliamentarians failed to find common ground, which in itself was an insult to national pride and sovereignty.

Our parliamentarians should take a cue from Rahul Gandhi, who has assured everyone that his party would prioritise matters of public interest in parliament. He has also offered cooperation to the government on all matters of national importance.

By creating unnecessary hindrances in the smooth functioning of legislation and state’s affairs, Pakistani parliamentarians are only acting in their own vested interests, not the national interest.

SHAHROON IJAZ

LAHORE

Previous article
Neutrality in the Ukraine conflict
Editor's Mail
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected].

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan, China hold productive meeting to boost cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, held a productive meeting with Zhao Chenxin, Vice Chairman of the National Development...

PTI rejects ‘cruel hike’ in POL prices, demands instant rollback

Living Goal-Oriented Life: Lessons from Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S.)

Against political trials: Javed Latif advocates for open dialogue, transparency

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.