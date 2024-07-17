Pakistan has historically been a natural choice for Kashmiris, with a majority favoring accession to Pakistan, which promises several benefits. In international relations, small states often encounter distinct challenges, from economic vulnerabilities to limited geopolitical influence. Accession, the act of aligning with a larger and more influential country or bloc, can offer significant advantages for small states aiming to fortify their economic, political, and security foundations.

Joining a larger economic entity grants small states access to broader markets and economies. It can lead to reduced tariffs, expanded export opportunities, and increased foreign direct investment. Accession agreements also facilitate the exchange of technology, knowledge, and best practices.

Aligning with a larger country or regional alliance enhances the global influence of small states. This enables small states to tackle common challenges such as climate change, security threats, and humanitarian crises through collective action and coordinated diplomacy. Security remains a critical concern for small states, especially in regions prone to instability. Accession agreements often include provisions for mutual defense and security cooperation, offering small states enhanced military capabilities, intelligence sharing, and joint military exercises.

Accession also promotes cultural and social exchanges between small states and their larger partners, fostering mutual understanding, tolerance, and respect for diversity. Initiatives in cultural diplomacy, educational exchanges, and collaborative projects in healthcare, education, and cultural preservation strengthen interpersonal connections. They contribute to a more interconnected and harmonious global community.

Aligning with technologically advanced countries or regional alliances facilitates the transfer of technology to small states. Accession agreements support research and development, promote digital connectivity, and advance sustainable development. Embracing technological advancements helps small states improve infrastructure, enhance public services, and boost global economic competitiveness.

The potential accession of Kashmir to Pakistan could provide the region a more stable political framework aligned with Pakistan’s governance structures and administrative systems. This alignment may foster greater political stability and effective governance in Kashmir. With historical, linguistic, and cultural ties to Pakistan, particularly in the Kashmir Valley where the majority of the population is Muslim, accession could strengthen cultural identity and heritage preservation efforts. Integration with Pakistan could unlock economic opportunities for Kashmir, including access to larger markets, foreign investment, and infrastructure development, ultimately improving living standards and creating employment opportunities. Accession to Pakistan could potentially strengthen security cooperation, intelligence sharing, and defense capabilities, thereby contributing to regional stability and addressing security challenges.

Another proposal is for Kashmir to become a province of Pakistan. The advantages of being part of an established nation cannot be overstated. Provinces, integral to a country’s administrative structure, play a crucial role in driving regional development, enhancing local governance, and bolstering national unity and prosperity. Provinces offer a wide array of benefits— from economic opportunities to cultural preservation and efficient governance— that enrich the socio-economic landscape and reinforce the national fabric.

Provinces act as economic hubs by utilizing local resources, industries, and workforce strengths. They promote regional specialization, attract investments, and stimulate employment. Provinces also take a leading role in planning, developing, and maintaining critical infrastructure like roads, bridges, utilities, and public amenities. This infrastructure backbone enhances connectivity, supports trade and commerce, and facilitates the seamless flow of goods and services within the region and beyond.

Provinces foster an environment conducive to entrepreneurship and innovation. They provide support to local businesses, incubators, and research facilities, cultivating a culture of creativity and technological advancement that drives economic diversification and global competitiveness.

Additionally, provinces play a vital role in preserving and promoting diverse cultural traditions, languages, and historical landmarks. They celebrate cultural festivals, promote artistic expression, and preserve intangible cultural heritage, adding richness to the national fabric and nurturing pride and identity among local communities.

Provinces empower citizens to engage actively in local governance, decision-making, and community projects. They facilitate grassroots participation, civic education, and volunteerism, strengthening social cohesion and fostering inclusive development that aligns with the aspirations and needs of diverse populations.

Provinces oversee essential services such as education and healthcare. They prioritize investments in schools, hospitals, and social welfare programmes, ensuring equitable access to education, healthcare, and social safety nets. Provinces decentralize administrative functions to improve efficiency, responsiveness, and accountability in public service delivery. They customize policies and initiatives to address regional priorities, streamline bureaucratic processes, and allocate resources effectively based on local needs and challenges.

Additionally, provinces coordinate disaster preparedness, environmental conservation efforts, and sustainable development initiatives. They implement strategies for disaster mitigation, safeguard natural resources, and promote environmentally sustainable practices that enhance resilience against natural disasters.

Provinces also represent diverse regional interests in national legislative and policy-making bodies, fostering balanced representation, consensus-building, and democratic governance. They advocate for regional priorities, advocate for fair resource allocation, and promote national unity by bridging regional disparities and fostering solidarity.

Pakistan, a country renowned for its diverse landscapes, cultures, and economic activities, is organized into provinces that serve as essential administrative units. Each province offers a variety of amenities aimed at enhancing residents’ quality of life, fostering economic growth, and promoting regional development.

The immediate prospect of AJK becoming a province of Pakistan seems unlikely due to several UN resolutions that emphasize conducting a plebiscite for the right to self-determination across the entire Kashmir region, acknowledging it as a disputed area.

AJK holds a distinctive position within Pakistan, governed under a special constitutional framework that respects its unique history and cultural identity. This region, characterized by diverse landscapes and communities, benefits from specific privileges and development initiatives aimed at enhancing socio-economic conditions and improving the quality of life for its residents, including Kashmiris. The region operates its own elected legislative assembly, president, and prime minister, enabling local governance and decision-making. Residents of Azad Jammu and Kashmir elect representatives to the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly and local councils, ensuring their participation in regional governance and decision-making processes. AJK maintains an independent judicial system, comprising a High Court and subordinate courts, responsible for administering justice and upholding the rule of law within its jurisdiction.

AJK’s government actively engages in diplomatic initiatives to raise global awareness about the Kashmir issue, advocating for the rights of Kashmiris and seeking international support for a peaceful resolution in accordance with UN resolutions. Kashmiri residents in Pakistan, including those from AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan, benefit from various services and opportunities provided by the federal government and provincial administrations. Kashmiri students have access to educational scholarships, grants, and reserved seats in universities, while employment opportunities are available in both public and private sectors throughout Pakistan. Kashmiris also receive medical care and access to healthcare facilities across Pakistan, including specialized treatments and hospitals in major cities. Federal and provincial governments ensure the legal rights and protection of Kashmiris, safeguarding their interests and providing avenues for legal recourse when necessary.

AJK serves as a focal point for the Kashmir liberation movement. The imperative lies in granting representation to migrants from occupied Kashmir in the AJK Legislative Assembly, ensuring their voice is heard in regional governance. Pakistan provides extensive support and facilities to Kashmir, offering it a special status unlike India, which has revoked the special status of Indian-Held Kashmir. Rates of essential commodities such as flour and electricity are significantly lower in AJK compared to other parts of Pakistan.

Arguments for Kashmir’s independence often overlook harsh realities. The path to independence for a new nation is fraught with challenges, complexities, and numerous obstacles that must be navigated to establish stability, prosperity, and international recognition. Economic stability and sustainable development pose primary challenges. Establishing robust financial institutions, currency systems, and fiscal policies is essential to stabilize the economy and attract investments. Negotiating international trade agreements and integrating into global markets are crucial for economic growth. Developing infrastructure such as roads, transportation networks, energy grids, and telecommunications is vital to support economic activities and enhance connectivity. Building such infrastructure requires substantial funds and resources.

Kashmir lacks industrial bases, airports, and harbours, making the prospect of independence financially daunting. Choosing to remain with Pakistan rather than pursuing independence would ensure stability and security, avoiding dependence on external aid for survival. Surviving independently alongside India, a hostile neighbour, would be exceedingly difficult. The presence of Pakistan’s armed forces in AJK acts as a deterrent against Indian aggression.

Kashmir’s survival hinges on aligning with Pakistan, a sentiment widely shared among Kashmiris who share deep cultural, linguistic, and religious ties with Pakistan. The Kashmir Valley, predominantly Muslim, identifies closely with Pakistan’s Islamic identity and considers Pakistan a natural ally in the struggle for self-determination.

Pakistan has consistently championed Kashmiri rights and actively raised the Kashmir issue in global forums. Kashmiris see economic benefits in closer integration with Pakistan, such as access to larger markets, infrastructure development, and economic opportunities that could alleviate local poverty and unemployment.

Concerns about security have been heightened among Kashmiris due to the presence of Indian military forces in the region and sporadic violence, prompting many to seek what they perceive as a safer environment under Pakistan’s administration. Kashmiris aspire to achieve greater political representation and autonomy, believing that these goals could be better realized within Pakistan’s federal system, potentially providing them with a stronger voice in national decision-making. It is reassuring for Kashmiris to witness Pakistan actively advocating the Kashmir case in international forums.

Pakistan currently has no apparent plans to make Kashmir a province or merge it into any other province. The primary focus remains on securing the right of self-determination for Kashmiris according to their will and choice. Any rumours or speculative propaganda suggesting otherwise at this stage are baseless and irrelevant, likely propagated by anti-state elements and Pakistan’s adversaries.

The majority of Kashmiris comprehend the prevailing ground realities and will ultimately decide on accession based on their natural inclination towards Pakistan, recognizing Pakistan as their elder brother.