Kate Middleton decides against making next public appearance with Prince William

Kate Middleton is on her way to recovery and might make another public appearance soon following her headline-making Trooping the Colour attendance.

However, fans of the Princess of Wales would not see her with her husband Prince William as she has decided against appearing with him on her next outing.

According to Us Weekly, Kate might show up at Wimbledon but she will not attend it with the Prince of Wales as she believes the event is solely ‘her thing.’

Speaking with the publication, the insider said that Kate’s parents’ attendance at the Royal Ascot on June 19 is a positive indication that the Princess is doing well.

They revealed that Kate will continue treatment for a “few more months” but is starting “to work from home” as she “hopes to join public engagements over the summer.”

The insider said that the mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis is “passionate about “mental health initiatives, children’s education and supporting health care workers.”

Hence, the Princess of Wales is “gradually returning to her [work] responsibilities.”

While her attendance at Wimbledon in July is not confirmed, sources suggested she may make an appearance. “It’s not yet decided, and they’ll wait to see if she’s feeling up to it,” they said.

“But she wouldn’t go with William. Wimbledon is just a Kate thing,” the insider added.