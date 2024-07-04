Heavy rains to hit Punjab, high-level flood warning issued

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of Punjab has forecast monsoon rains in most districts of the province, predicting that these rains will continue until July 7.

A PDMA spokesman announced a medium to high-level warning for the Chenab River at Marala, while noting that the water flow in Punjab’s rivers remains normal.

This alert calls for vigilance, and all relevant institutions have been instructed to take precautionary and preventative measures by PDMA DG Irfan Ali Kathia.

The PDMA spokesperson further relayed that heavy rain is expected in Lahore, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Gujrat, and Mandi Bahauddin.

Areas at particular risk due to potential rain and thunderstorms include Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Murree, and the Galiyat.

The PDMA emphasizes the importance of preparedness and vigilance from responsible authorities during this monsoon season to ensure safety and minimize potential damage.

Meanwhile, cloudy skies over Karachi have brought a welcome respite from the intense summer heat, thanks to the cooling sea breeze. Residents eagerly await the monsoon rains, which the Met Department predicts will arrive soon.

The department reports that the weather has shifted, with clouds dominating the sky. Despite this change, today’s maximum temperature is still expected to reach 37 degrees Celsius.

Currently, the humidity level in Karachi stands at a high 70%, contributing to the hot and humid conditions forecasted for the next 24 hours.

However, there is good news on the horizon. The Met Department has indicated that Karachi can expect rainfall starting from July 8. These rains are anticipated to make the weather significantly more pleasant, with a potential decrease in temperature.