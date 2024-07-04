NATIONAL

Gifts given to wife at marriage or before separation are non-returnable, declares SHC

By News Desk

The Sindh High Court has upheld a significant ruling concerning marital gifts, declaring that gifts given to a wife at the time of marriage or before separation cannot be reclaimed.

SHC justice heard a petition filed by Arshad Jameel who sought the return of gifts given to his wife.

The court’s detailed verdict on a family court appeal affirms the trial court’s verdict.

The ruling emphasized that any gifts presented to the wife during marriage are considered her personal property and thus cannot be taken back upon separation.

In its judgment, the court stated, “The gifts given to the wife at the time of marriage or before separation become her personal property and cannot be reclaimed.”

The verdict reinforces the legal protection of marital gifts as the sole possession of the wife, ensuring that such gifts remain with her regardless of the marital status. The ruling is expected to set a precedent in similar cases, providing clarity and legal backing to the ownership rights of marital gifts.

