Another Karachi attack

The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) seems to be extending its range, though it seems single-minded about its target: Chinese interests. The suicide blast at the Karachi University’s Confucius Center seems to have established a number of firsts, being not just the first attack in Pakistan to target China’s Confucius Centre, and thus its soft power, but also the first BLA attack to be carried out by a female suicide bomber. The nexus between the BLA and the Tehrik i Taliban Pakistan means that the BLA has the capacity to strike anywhere in the country, including at such urban centres as Lahore and Rawalpindi. So far, the BLA has hit at commercial targets and diplomatic missions, including on the Chinese Consulate General in Karachi. That the BLA has thought of using female suicide bombers was announced through this attack, and indicates another potential source of recruits for the cause. It does mean that those charged with guarding against such attacks cannot afford to ignore women as unlikely.

At least initially, the government reacted properly. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif promptly went to the Chinese Embassy to offer his condolences, and Sindh Chief Minister announced a probe. However, that is far from the end of the matter. Nine Chinese residents were killed in the July 2021 blast targeting the Dasu hydropower project, and China was not happy with the investigation. One result of that sloppiness was the repetition of the modus operandi. Again, a vehicle carrying Chinese was targeted.

There is a clear need for intelligence agencies to realign their priorities, and not only try to get information about the organizations behind such gruesome attempts, but also forestall them. The police and the courts must also show the ability to collect evidence and promptly prosecute and convict the guilty. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is under attack, and there is a deliberate effort to drive a wedge between Pakistan and China. With the USA and India ganging up, it seems that foreign interference is not aimed at changing governments, but stopping projects. The friendship between China and Pakistan may be very strong, but it cannot survive infinite strain.