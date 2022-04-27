Opinion

PTI in desperation

Throwing punches in all directions

By Editorial
0
0

The world has accepted the change of government in Pakistan. The newly elected government is gradually settling down despite the serious challenges that it has yet to cope with. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has received congratulatory messages from the Gulf states, the USA and countries of the European Union. After his forthcoming visit to Saudi Arabia he is scheduled to hold talks in Beijing. On Tuesday Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates assured the new PM of the continued support of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in the fight against polio. TI chief Imran Khan however continues to call into question the legitimacy of the new government, maintaining that it was brought to power through a US conspiracy. He calls himself a victim of CIA’s underhand methods like the 1950’s Iranian PM Mohammad Mosaddegh and Chile’s President Allende two decades later. Dr Mosaddegh had dared to nationalise the giant British Petroleum Company, a measure that threatened vital economic interests of the USA and its allies. Chile’s Marxist President was overthrown as he tried to turn Chile, located in Washington’s sphere of influence, into a socialist state. Imran Khan fails to explain what earth shaking feat he had performed to earn the US ire and how he escaped the horrendous punishment meted out to the two leaders despite the immense pubic support they enjoyed.

Imran Khan falsely accuses the USA of giving money to media outlets to defame him. The USA, he claims bribed PTI politicians to turn them into dissidents. Interestingly, two of them are known to be PTI’s major financers.

- Advertisement -

Mr Khan wants dissidents to be disqualified for life from holding public office. He wants immediate elections. For years the PTI created hurdles in the investigation of its foreign funding case. Now that investigation in its own case has been finally completed, the PTI does not want the verdict to be announced till completion of the audit of accounts of 101 political parties named by it.

Since the mainstream media stuck to independent reporting and a section of PTI leaders dared to differ with r Khan’s disastrous policies, both were accused of being in the USA’s pay. Since the ECP insists on following the law instead of acting according to Imran Khan’s whims, the PTI demands the Chief Election Commissioner’s resignation. At a time when fascistic tendencies are on the rise one expects the government to stand up to mob rule, discourage false news and ensure media freedom.

Previous articleAnother Karachi attack
Editorial
The Editorial Department of Pakistan Today can be contacted at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Editorials

Another Karachi attack

The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) seems to be extending its range, though it seems single-minded about its target: Chinese interests. The suicide blast at...
Read more
Letters

Global cooperation

Climate change is the gravest of all challenges facing the world today. Its costs are incalculable and damage irreparable. It has gripped the whole world...
Read more
Letters

Re-adjusting

Around the world, the Covid pandemic brought significant changes and redefined our lifestyles. The change affected everyone differently with some people utilising the lockdowns...
Read more
Letters

Reckless driving

Recently, I witnessed a horrific hit-and-run accident after a speeding truck hit a young motorcyclist and drove off. Due to the absence of CCTV...
Read more
Comment

The brightness of change

The government has changed but the situation of the country and the people is not advancing. At present, the country is under the burden...
Read more
Comment

Yogi Adityanath: a rising threat for Muslims

India witnessed many people-friendly leaders in her history, like Mahatma Gandhi, A.P.J Abdul Kalam, Rabindranath Tagore, Jawaharlal Nehru and many more, who are remembered...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

NATIONAL

COAS visits LoC, lauds combat readiness of troops

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday appreciated the combat readiness and high state of morale of the troops stationed...

Global cooperation

Zardari, Shehbaz agree to work in unison for democratic stability

Re-adjusting

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.