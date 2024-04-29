Fazl commited to fight alleged election rigging, vows continued struggle

PESHAWAR: Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the chief of Jamiat-Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), has reaffirmed the party’s determination to combat the alleged rigging in the February 8 elections. In a virtual address to JUI-F office bearers from Peshawar, Mohmand, and Khyber districts, Fazl emphasized the party’s longstanding opposition to election manipulation and its ability to mobilize protests effectively.

“We will persist in filling public spaces with massive protests, continuing our struggle outside parliament against the rigged elections,” declared the JUI-F chief.

This declaration follows the party’s ongoing challenge, alongside its historical rival Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), to the transparency and legitimacy of the general elections. Both parties have announced nationwide protest movements in response to their mutual concerns about election integrity.

In light of this shared concern, sources reveal that both parties have agreed to intensify party-level communication, with plans for a committee to facilitate negotiations and recommend future actions regarding election rigging.

Expressing disappointment at the disregard for the sanctity of the vote and the manipulation of institutions for personal gain, Fazl compared the recent polls to the 2018 general elections and criticized certain political parties for accepting election rigging.

Highlighting the need for a unified stance against electoral interference, Fazl stressed that the JUI-F would persist in its struggle until all political forces unequivocally oppose election engineering by undisclosed influences.

Encouraging party workers to raise awareness and mobilize the masses, Fazl asserted the JUI-F’s commitment to representing the people’s interests.