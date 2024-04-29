Four terrorists gunned down in Tank IBO, says ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced on Monday that security forces had neutralized four terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Tank district. The operation, conducted on the night of April 28th to April 29th, 2024, targeted the reported presence of terrorists in the area. According to the ISPR statement, the terrorists were effectively engaged by security forces, resulting in their elimination.

In addition to the successful neutralization of the terrorists, weapons and ammunition were recovered from their possession. The ISPR highlighted that these terrorists were involved in various terrorist activities within the district.

The ISPR noted the positive response from local residents, who appreciated the efforts of the security forces in combating terrorism and expressed solidarity in the ongoing fight against the menace.

This operation follows a recent report by the ISPR regarding the neutralization of two terrorists involved in target killings and extortion in Dera Ismail Khan District. The intense exchange of fire between militants and security forces resulted in the successful elimination of the terrorists named Faheem Nawaz alias Gandapuri and Mohsin Nawaz.

Weapons, ammunition, and explosives were also seized from the slain terrorists, who were actively engaged in terrorist activities targeting security forces and innocent civilians through acts of violence and extortion.