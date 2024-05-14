NATIONAL

Army major martyred, three terrorists killed in Zhob IBO

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: Security forces on Tuesday killed three terrorists in an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in Zhob District of Balochistan. However, during the operation, Major Babar Khan having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced Shahadat.

An ISPR handout said that on 14 May 2024, security forces conducted an Intelligence-Based Operation in general area Sambaza, Zhob District of Balochistan.

“During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the terrorists location, as result of which three terrorists were sent to hell. Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists,” the statement said.

“However, during the intense exchange of fire, leading his troops from the front, Major Babar Khan (age: 33 years, resident of District Mianwali) having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced Shahadat. Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist present in the area,” the statement added.

Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the Nation, remain determined to thwart attempts of sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan, and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve, the statement added.

Previous article
Industry experts, students explore AI’s role in shaping future IT landscape
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

State institutions might have leaked judges’ confidential data, says Justice Kayani

As the Islamabad High Court (IHC) initiated contempt proceedings on a smear social media campaign against senior judges, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani remarked on...

New £2.4bn bridge to cut down travel time between Bahrain, Qatar

PM directs routing proportion of country’s imports through Gwadar Port

Two women among five killed in IED blast in South Waziristan

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.