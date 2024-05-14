Army major martyred, three terrorists killed in Zhob IBO

RAWALPINDI: Security forces on Tuesday killed three terrorists in an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in Zhob District of Balochistan. However, during the operation, Major Babar Khan having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced Shahadat.

An ISPR handout said that on 14 May 2024, security forces conducted an Intelligence-Based Operation in general area Sambaza, Zhob District of Balochistan.

“During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the terrorists location, as result of which three terrorists were sent to hell. Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists,” the statement said.

“However, during the intense exchange of fire, leading his troops from the front, Major Babar Khan (age: 33 years, resident of District Mianwali) having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced Shahadat. Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist present in the area,” the statement added.

Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the Nation, remain determined to thwart attempts of sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan, and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve, the statement added.