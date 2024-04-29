PTI criticizes appointment of Ishaq Dar as deputy prime minister, accuses Sharifs of nepotism

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has strongly criticized the appointment of Ishaq Dar as deputy prime minister, alleging that the Sharif family is monopolizing key national positions.

Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister For Information, voiced PTI’s concern, emphasizing that the Constitution does not provide for the position of deputy PM. Instead of addressing the public’s challenges, the federal government is accused of favoring familial appointments, he said.

The appointment of Dar as deputy prime minister was made public through a notification issued by the Cabinet Division on Sunday. Dar is known for his close ties to Nawaz Sharif and has previously served as finance minister.

Dar’s appointment marks a departure from tradition, as deputy prime ministerial roles are uncommon in Pakistan. The move has drawn criticism from various quarters, with Ahmed Bilal Mehboob, President of the Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (Pildat), condemning it as an “extra-constitutional step” driven by internal power struggles within the ruling party.

Meanwhile, lawyer Abdul Moiz Jaferii raised concerns about the legality of Dar’s appointment, highlighting apparent irregularities in the notification.

However, Supreme Court Advocate Basil Nabi Malik pointed to Article 90(2) of the Constitution, which grants the prime minister authority to act directly or through federal ministers.

Despite legal interpretations, PTI’s stance reflects broader concerns about political nepotism and the concentration of power within influential families.