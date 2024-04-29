Ducky Bhai offers Rs1 million to find original content that led to wife’s AI video

As AI technology increasingly defines social media, prominent YouTuber Saadur Rehman, widely known as ‘Ducky Bhai’, confronted head-on the issue of viral deepfakes featuring his wife Aroob Jatoi. Typically known for his humorous content, Ducky turned to Instagram to request assistance in identifying the individuals responsible. In a bid to incentivize cooperation, he pledged a reward of Rs1 million to anyone providing substantial information.

“I never thought I’d be posting such a video, and it gives me great sadness to do so,” he began in his Instagram reel, with a sombre-faced Jatoi at his side. “My wife’s dignity has been put at stake, and I need to prove to you that it has absolutely nothing to do with reality.”

Ducky disclosed that prior to the video leak, both he and Jatoi had received threats, which they had chosen to disregard. However, the manipulation of Jatoi’s dignity and identity through a deepfake was a matter neither of them could ignore.

“It was my fans who told me it was out there, and asked me to post a clarifying statement,” he shared.

For those skeptics questioning the authenticity of the video, Ducky provided a link to a separate video outlining the intricacies of deepfake technology, shedding light on its deceptive nature. Displaying the original picture of Jatoi utilized in crafting the video, Ducky proceeded to delve into the intricacies of his wife’s deepfake. Initially challenging to discern the involvement of AI due to the video’s low quality resembling mobile phone footage, Ducky pointed out subtle clues revealing the video’s true nature.

“If you look closely, you can see that the door or wardrobe or whatever this is here is slightly bent,” explained the vlogger. “This kind of pixel distortion is evident in deepfake videos. And if you watch the whole thing in slow motion or frame by frame, you can see the face of the actual girl. Her expressions are robotic throughout, which is also a feature of deepfake videos.” Repeating his earlier statement, he added vociferously, “All of this proves that this video has absolutely nothing to do with reality.”

In Ducky’s videos, Jatoi frequently participates in lively banter with her husband. As she sat beside him while he dismantled her deepfake, Jatoi made a heartfelt remark.

“Whatever has happened to me has happened,” she said. “But I don’t want anyone else to go through the absolute misery I have been through in the past 24 hours. No woman should ever have to go through this.”

Calling upon his vast fanbase, Ducky appealed for assistance in locating the original video. Supplying an email address, the YouTuber encouraged individuals with relevant information to step forward with tangible evidence, including screenshots, voice notes, and call recordings. In return for such evidence, Ducky offered a substantial reward of Rs1 million.

“Your name will not be shared with anyone,” Ducky promised. “I want to get to the bottom of this case. I just want the source video and the person who edited it.” Ensuring his fans that he would not go vigilante, Rehman added, “I need the information so I can take them through the proper channels of the law.”

Jatoi concluded by saying that, “And if you see the deepfake video anywhere, please leave a comment saying that it is fake so that other people are also aware.”