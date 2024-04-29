Ducky Bhai offers Rs1 million to find original content that led to wife’s AI video

“I never thought I’d be posting such a video, and it gives me great sadness to do so,” he began in his Instagram reel, with a sombre-faced Jatoi at his side. “My wife’s dignity has been put at stake, and I need to prove to you that it has absolutely nothing to do with reality.”
“It was my fans who told me it was out there, and asked me to post a clarifying statement,” he shared.
“If you look closely, you can see that the door or wardrobe or whatever this is here is slightly bent,” explained the vlogger. “This kind of pixel distortion is evident in deepfake videos. And if you watch the whole thing in slow motion or frame by frame, you can see the face of the actual girl. Her expressions are robotic throughout, which is also a feature of deepfake videos.” Repeating his earlier statement, he added vociferously, “All of this proves that this video has absolutely nothing to do with reality.”
“Whatever has happened to me has happened,” she said. “But I don’t want anyone else to go through the absolute misery I have been through in the past 24 hours. No woman should ever have to go through this.”
“Your name will not be shared with anyone,” Ducky promised. “I want to get to the bottom of this case. I just want the source video and the person who edited it.” Ensuring his fans that he would not go vigilante, Rehman added, “I need the information so I can take them through the proper channels of the law.”
Jatoi concluded by saying that, “And if you see the deepfake video anywhere, please leave a comment saying that it is fake so that other people are also aware.”