Mahira Khan reacts to Arijit Singh’s ‘Zaalima’ shout-out during concert

A heartwarming video capturing a moment between Bollywood playback sensation Arijit Singh and Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan has been circulating on social media, bringing joy to fans. The clip depicts Mahira enjoying Arijit’s musical performance during a concert in Dubai. Arijit appears pleasantly surprised upon recognizing the esteemed actress among the audience. In the viral video, Arijit addresses the audience, expressing genuine astonishment upon spotting Mahira among the concert-goers.

At first, he was unable to identify her and candidly admitted, “You guys must be surprised, should I reveal. I should reveal it in a very nice way. Can we have a camera there? I have been trying to recognise this person, then remembered I have sung for her.”

With great humility to match, he continued, “Ladies and gentlemen, Mahira Khan sitting right in front of me. Think about how I was singing her song Zaalima and it’s her song and she was singing and standing and I couldn’t recognise her. I am so sorry. Ma’am gratitude and thank you so much.”

Mahira, renowned for her captivating performances on screen, graciously acknowledged the renowned musician’s gesture with a warm smile, further endearing herself to fans across borders. However, she was evidently enamored by the interaction, as she later took to Instagram to share a reel highlighting the events of the night.

“I wasn’t meant to be here for this…but…I guess I was. You know what I mean?” said Mahira on Instagram alongside the video. “What a pleasure it is to watch an artist perform…whirling in joy, surrounded by love. But more than that, it’s beautiful when you see humility in an artist because he knows, it isn’t him. He’s just been blessed from up above. Stay blessed, Arijit.”

This isn’t the first instance of Indian and Pakistani artists displaying mutual love and respect. Sonam Kapoor has openly expressed her admiration for her camaraderie with Pakistani superstar Fawad Khan, sharing memories on social media and praising him in the past. Their bond continues to be cherished by fans.

Moreover, singer Abrarul Haq recently shared an amusing anecdote about Indian rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh expressing interest in collaborating with him. Abrar recounted a mix-up involving his manager mistaking ‘Honey’ for a woman, leading to humorous confusion until it was clarified that it was Indian rapper Honey Singh seeking collaboration. Abrar expressed mutual admiration for Honey Singh, noting their desire to work together.

Additionally, Indian comedian Kapil Sharma and Pakistani content creator Nadir Ali have shown mutual admiration, with Kapil proposing a collaboration during a heartwarming phone conversation. Kapil praised Nadir’s work and suggested a joint project, envisioning it to be held in Dubai. The exchange, shared on Nadir’s social media, highlighted their appreciation for each other’s talents.