Grieving over loss of lives, PM Shehbaz announces visit to AJK

Terms law and order top priority to move on venue of development and prosperity

Reiterates desire to work with all political forces to steer the country out of problems

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives during the violent protests in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), announcing he would visit Muzaffarabad within the next few days to hold further consultations over the issue.

While addressing the participants of the federal cabinet meeting, the prime minister said that it was a matter of immense pain that few people lost their lives during the protest, besides damage caused to buildings.

“It was a very unfortunate incident,” PM Shehbaz Sharif said, adding that a police officer also lost his life, besides several personnel of the law enforcement agencies were also injured.

The prime minister and the members of the cabinet also offered Fateha for the departed souls.

He emphasized that maintaining law and order in the country was top priority of the government so that it could move on venue of development and prosperity.

“Azad Jammu and Kashmir is a jugular vein of Pakistan as declared by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah,” he added.

PM Shehbaz further said that he held meetings on the AJK issue and thanked President Asif Ali Zardari, political leaders of the allied parties, leaders of AJK chapter, AJK leadership and parliamentarians for their support and deliberations leading to decisions over the demands of protestors.

With consensus, the demands and requirements of the protestors were met and the federal government announced Rs23 billion package for the people of AJK.

The prime minister said that he had talked to AJK PM over the regrettable incident and stressed that voices of the public representatives should be heard and issues be resolved through dialogue.

He also appreciated the AJK government that acted with much restraint as few elements were out to create chaos.

‘To work with all political forces in national interest’

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated his desire to work with all the political forces to steer the country out of the confronting problems and put its economy on upward trajectory.

He said, “Welfare of the people of Balochistan has been among the top priorities of the government.”

These views were expressed by him during his meeting Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Maulana Abdul Ghaffoor Haideri who called on him here. Members of the National Assembly Usman Badini and Noor Aalam Khan were also present during the meeting, said a press release issued by PM Office Media Wing.

During the meeting, overall situation in the country including political was discussed.

They also exchanged views on different development projects in Balochistan province.

Premier Shehbaz Sharif said that they would provide equal educational and jobs opportunities to the youth of Balochistan.

National security issues not to be compromised: Atta Tarar

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar has said that there will be no compromise on national security issues that needed to be discussed at appropriate forums through proper procedure.

Addressing a news conference along with Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar here on Tuesday, he said the Attorney General of Pakistan was the representative of State and his request for in-camera briefing on a specific national security issue, had been taken out of context.

Attaullah Tarar pointed out the Attorney General had made the request just for the sake of national security.

He underlined the need of fully understanding the sensitivity of national interest, adding that the Attorney General had already clarified his position on the issue.

The information minister said the national security issues should be discussed at the appropriate forums. “If a matter needs discussion, the chief justice has the authority to call a full-court,” he added.

Atta Tarar expressed the optimism that the institutions would collectively work for the national interests of the country.