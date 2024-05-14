Industry experts, students explore AI’s role in shaping future IT landscape

GUJRAT: The University of Gujrat’s Hafiz Hayat Campus was abuzz with ideas on Tuesday as the Hayatian Computing Society (HCS) and Hayatian Information Technology Society (HITS) hosted a pivotal seminar on Artificial Intelligence (AI). Titled ‘Cultivating Efficiency and Innovation: Embracing AI in Software Industry, the event drew industry experts and students alike to explore AI’s transformative role in technology and its burgeoning opportunities within Pakistan’s IT sector.

Attending the event as the chief guest, Mr Khurram Shehzad, an Enterprise Architect from the Alberta Motor Association Canada, delved into AI’s multifaceted impact on software development. He emphasized AI’s growing indispensability across professional domains and its potential to redefine human behaviour and interactions. With AI poised for exponential growth in the coming years, Shehzad encouraged students to harness their intellectual prowess and embrace perseverance as cornerstones for success and innovation in the field.

The seminar also served as a platform for technical skill-building, with Chairperson Dr Fayaz Majid and Society Coordinator Najeeb ur Rahman facilitating enriching discussions. In his closing remarks, Mr Najeeb ur Rahman underscored the university’s commitment to fostering a culture of innovation, while Dr Majid honoured Mr Shehzad’s contributions with a commemorative shield. The event concluded on a high note, with a significant turnout from the Computer Science and Information Technology departments, signalling a bright future for AI in Pakistan.