Fazl announces movement against vote rigging, public march on June 1

FAISALABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman announced that his party had launched a movement against what he referred to as “electoral fraud.”

Addressing a gathering of reporters here, the JUI-F declared that his party would hold a public million march on June 1. He stated that the country’s system was in turmoil, urging all politicians to reflect on the perennially disputed nature of elections in Pakistan.

He deplored a lack of implementation of the constitution and questioned its purpose if not followed. The JUI-F leader criticised the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for its passive stance in face of electoral rigging and constitutional violations.

He, however, cautioned against solely blaming the Commission, arguing that doing so would imply a void of the constitution and law in the country.

Expressing reservations about the May 9 violent riots, Fazl condemned attacks on state institutions and the burning of listed and government buildings. In a veiled reference to the military establishment, Fazlur Rahman asserted that if they denied any election rigging, they should acknowledge that the people had dismissed the May 9 narrative.

He stressed the need for all political parties to unite to obstruct their [establishment’s] influence for the sake of the country’s progress.

Fazl also criticised the current coalition, pointing out that a minority government held power. He also questioned how the Pakistan Peoples Party could hold constitutional positions while denying its role in the government.