Judge safely recovered following abduction by armed men

District and Sessions Judge Shakirullah Marwat, who was abducted by armed individuals near the border area of Tank and Dera Ismail Khan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday, has been safely recovered, according to sources.

Adviser to KP Chief Minister on Information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, confirmed Marwat’s safe return, stating that he has been relocated to his residence unharmed.

Further details regarding the incident are expected to be disclosed later, said Barrister Saif.

Authorities reported that a security operation in the Kulachi area of DI Khan facilitated the successful recovery of Judge Marwat. He is reported to be in good health following the ordeal.

The incident occurred on Saturday when armed men abducted Judge Marwat while he was en route from South Waziristan to DI Khan. According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mohammad Adnan, the abduction took place near a village named Bagwal in the border region between Tank and DI Khan.

Following the abduction, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) filed a First Information Report (FIR) against unidentified perpetrators. The FIR, lodged by the judge’s driver Sher Ali, recounted how armed men intercepted their vehicle, fired shots, blindfolded the driver, and forced the judge to change his attire. After setting the vehicle ablaze, the assailants left the area, leaving the driver unharmed.

A special team was promptly assembled to secure the judge’s release, with both the KP government and the Peshawar High Court (PHC) taking notice of the incident. The PHC summoned the KP Home secretary and provincial police chief, urging swift action for the judge’s recovery.

Before the FIR was lodged, a video surfaced featuring the abducted judge, who claimed that his captors had certain demands from the government and would only release him upon their fulfillment.