Funeral prayers of martyred Major Babar Niazi held at Zhob Cantt

ZHOB: The funeral prayers of Pakistan Army Major Babar Niazi who was martyred in a gunfight with terrorists Tuesday were offered at Zhob Cantt on Wednesday.

According to ISPR, Major Babar Niazi Shaheed was martyred on May 14 (Tuesday) during an intelligence-based operation against terrorists in Sambaza area of Zhob district of Balochistan.

Senior military and civil officers, people and civil administration representatives participated in the funeral prayers of the martyred son of the motherland today.

The martyr will be buried in his hometown of Mianwali with full military honours.

The armed forces of Pakistan stand by the nation and are determined to thwart terrorist attempts to sabotage the peace and stability of the country.

These sacrifices of our brave sons strengthen our resolve to fight against the scourge of terrorism, the ISPR statement said, adding the war against terrorism will continue till the end of the scourge of terrorism from the motherland.

President, PM vow to fully eradicate terrorism

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to complete eradication of terrorism from the country.

In a statement, the President commended security forces for their successful operation in Sambaza area of Zhob. He paid homage to Shaheed Major Babar Niazi for rendering his life in the line of duty. He also appreciated his bravery, services and patriotism. He condoled with the bereaved family.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has paid tribute to Major Babar Niazi Shaheed. In a statement, he said he and whole nation is proud of the sacrifices of our valiant troops.

Prime Minister said the troops of Pakistan Army killed the terrorists while displaying exemplary courage and valiance. He said troops and officers of Pakistan Army have rendered unmatchable sacrifices for security of the country and eradication of terrorism.

The Prime Minister prayed for high place of martyred Major Babar Khan in heaven and fortitude to his family members.

Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to Major Babar

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also paid homage to martyred Army Major Babar Niazi.

The minister also offered heartfelt condolences to Major Babar Niazi’s family, saying the brave son of the mother sacrificed his land for the country while fighting the terrorists.