Pakistan conducts successful training launch of Fatah-II guided rocket system

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Army conducted on Wednesday a successful training launch of the Fatah-II guided rocket system, said a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The system has a range of 400 kilometres and boasts state-of-the-art navigation capabilities, unique trajectory and manoeuvrable features.

“Fatah-II is capable of engaging targets with high precision and defeating any missile defence system.,” said the military’s media wing.

The system will be integrated into the army’s artillery divisions “for stand-off, precision engagement of deep targets”.

The launch, witnessed by high-ranking military officials including the Chief of the General Staff of the Pakistan Army, senior officers from all three branches of the armed forces, and a team of scientists and engineers, marks a significant milestone in Pakistan’s defence capabilities.

“President, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Chief of Army Staff and all Services Chiefs congratulated participating troops and scientists on this excellent achievement,” added ISPR.

Earlier, the Army conducted a successful flight test of the Fatah-II missile system.

The test was witnessed by senior officers from the tri-services, scientists and engineers, said the ISPR.

The test of the ballistic missile system was aimed at “re-validating various designs, technical parameters, and performance evaluations of different sub-systems,” a press release stated.

Pakistan successfully tests Fatah-II rocket system
