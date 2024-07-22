Champions trophy will take place in Pakistan with or without India: Hasan Ali

Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali addressed the ongoing debate over the participation of the Indian cricket team in the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to be held in Pakistan.

The pace ace supported the stance of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), emphasizing that the tournament should proceed as planned, irrespective of whether India takes part.

Ali expressed confidence in the event’s success, asserting that cricket will continue regardless of India’s involvement. “If we can travel and participate despite security concerns, then the Indian team should also be able to come,” he remarked.

He also hinted that while Indian players may be keen to play in Pakistan, their participation is contingent on the decisions made by the Indian government and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The fast bowler underscored PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi’s firm position on the matter, stating that the Champions Trophy 2025 will indeed be hosted in Pakistan. “If India chooses not to come, then that’s their decision,” Ali added.

Meanwhile, the BCCI has reiterated its reluctance to send the Indian team to Pakistan, citing government restrictions as the primary obstacle. Indian officials have suggested the possibility of a hybrid model or a neutral venue as an alternative solution to facilitate the tournament.