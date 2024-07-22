‘Massive, illegal political mafia’ compromising counter terrorism operation: DG ISPR

On Monday, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif addressed a press conference in Rawalpindi, denouncing what he called a “massive, illegal political mafia” attempting to undermine the state’s Azm-i-Istehkam operation for personal gain.

Lt. Gen. Sharif emphasized that his briefing aimed to “clarify the army’s stance on some important topics,” noting an uptick in “organized propaganda, false, wrong news, and concocted news” against the armed forces.

Highlighting the year’s counter-terrorism efforts, he revealed that 22,409 intelligence-based operations had been carried out against terrorists and their facilitators. He stated that over 112 operations were conducted daily by the military and law enforcement agencies to combat terrorism.

Responding to inquiries about potential displacement due to the government’s new Azm-i-Istehkam (Resolve for Stability) operation, Lt. Gen. Sharif clarified that it is a “comprehensive counter-terrorism campaign” built on national consensus, not a mere military operation.

He criticized political exploitation of important issues, citing Azm-i-Istehkam as an example. “Our problem is that we are sacrificing even very important issues on the altar of politics,” he said, debunking the narrative that the operation aimed to displace people and stressing its goal to “reinvigorate the already in-place National Action Plan.”

The DG ISPR noted that kinetic efforts would be “augmented” by law enforcement agencies empowered through effective legislation. He questioned the interpretation that the original announcement pointed to past military operations, reiterating, “We make every important issue a joke because of our politics.”

Lt. Gen. Sharif also addressed a “very strong lobby” opposed to the National Action Plan’s objectives due to high stakes and monetary interests. He accused this “illegal, political mafia” of trying to make the operations controversial through false arguments.

He pointed to the National Action Plan’s 14 points, praising ongoing kinetic operations but highlighting deficiencies in other areas. He mentioned the plan to establish provincial Counter-Terrorism Departments responsible for leading anti-terrorism operations, a decision made in 2014 and reaffirmed in 2021.

The DG ISPR also discussed the registration and regularization of religious seminaries, with only a bit over 16,000 registered, leaving the status of 50% unknown. “Does the army have to do this?” he questioned, emphasizing that all political parties had agreed to end the “illegal spectrum,” which fuels a major illegal economy sustaining criminal and terrorist activities.

Lt. Gen. Sharif asserted that eliminating the illegal spectrum, which thrives on a “soft state,” would benefit society overall, not just curb terrorism. He highlighted vested interests opposing such measures due to financial gains.

Discussing Operation Azm-i-Istehkam, he noted its potential to eliminate terrorism and uplift society and the nation.

When questioned about violence during a peace rally in Bannu and alleged firing by security forces, Lt. Gen. Sharif referenced a recent terrorist attack on Bannu Cantonment that killed eight military personnel. He explained that locals had requested a peace march, which was agreed upon with the condition of no anti-state slogans. However, “negative elements” joined the march, chanting against the army and state and pelting stones, leading to armed individuals opening fire and causing injuries.

He stated that the army’s response followed standard operating procedures, including aerial firing after clear warnings. He criticized the legal and judicial system for granting leniency to May 9 perpetrators and facilitators, which he said increases discord, mob mentality, and fascism in the country.