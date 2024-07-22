NATIONAL

Why did Islamabad police raid PTI’s secretariat today?

By Web Desk

Law enforcement agencies conducted a raid on the Digital Media Cell at the central office of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Islamabad.

Sources indicate that authorities claim the Digital Media Cell had become a center for international disinformation, where anti-Pakistan propaganda was allegedly being coordinated with enemy agencies.

Reports suggest that efforts to undermine Pakistan’s sovereignty and national integrity were being orchestrated from this location.

Sources further disclosed that individuals directly involved in these activities were arrested during the raid, along with all their equipment, which was seized as evidence.

The operation was reportedly based on information provided by PTI’s international social media activists who are currently in the custody of law enforcement agencies.

