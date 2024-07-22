NATIONAL

Gandapur orders arrest of armed men impersonating ‘govt officials’

By Staff Report

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM) Ali Amin Gandapur has ordered the immediate arrest of armed individuals impersonating “government officials” in the province.

In a statement, CM Gandapur revealed that some armed men are interfering in government and non-government matters and he had apprised the Apex Committee meeting of those individuals impersonating government officials.

The chief minister noted that the provincial government, police, and public have reservations about these armed men. He directed the police to take action
and arrest these elements, and appealed to the public to identify them.

Gandapur praised the resolution of the Bannu issue through dialogue with local elders, party leaders, and administration. He announced the formation of a committee to address the matter, which will meet with him on Tuesday.

The CM reiterated his commitment to serving the public, stating, “We are public representatives and will continue to support the people, address their concerns, and meet their expectations.”

Previous article
Why did Islamabad police raid PTI’s secretariat today?
Next article
Black magic on boat causes fire which kills 40 migrants
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

King Charles reacts as Prince Harry makes surprising move

Prince Harry took a surprising decision in favour of the Royal family after spending years in attacking them via interviews, documentaries and his memoir, Spare. According...

Khalilur Rehman Qamar breaks silence, reveals details of recent abduction and torture

Imran, Bushra’s 7-day physical remand in Toshakhana case approved

Writer Khalilur Rehman Qamar’s kidnappers arrested: police

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.