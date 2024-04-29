PTI unlikely to welcome Fawad Chaudhry back, says Raoof Hasan

ISLAMABAD: Raoof Hasan, the Information Secretary of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), expressed doubt about his party readmitting Fawad Chaudhry.

Speaking to a private TV channel, Hasan stated that he hadn’t received any indication from PTI’s founder, Imran Khan, regarding Fawad’s return to the party fold.

He emphasized that PTI was not inclined to reintegrate former leaders who had left during challenging periods. Despite attempts by several ex-members to rejoin, Imran Khan remained steadfast in his disapproval.

Hasan labeled these individuals seeking readmission as opportunistic, suggesting they were being used by external forces to sow discord within PTI ranks. He dismissed their intentions, likening them to rats seeking to undermine the party’s unity.

Similarly, PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat acknowledged efforts to bring Fawad back into the party but noted reservations among leadership and workers due to past actions, including allegations against Imran Khan.

Fawad’s actions following Imran Khan’s arrest on May 10, 2023, had sparked controversy, culminating in his departure from PTI over the May 9 unrest. Despite being released on bail on April 6, 2024, after facing various legal battles, his return to PTI seemed unlikely given the party’s stance.