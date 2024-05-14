LHC orders action against nikkah registrar over underage girl’s marriage

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered on Tuesday legal action against a nikkah registrar for arranging the marriage of an underage girl.

The decision came during the hearing of a petition concerning a minor girl. The petitioner informed that the case of the girl’s abduction was lodged in Shahdara, Lahore.

When asked about her age and marriage, the girl confirmed in court that she was 15 or 16 years old and married of her own free will.

In response, the judge ordered filing a petition against the nikkah registrar for arranging the marriage of the underage girl and ordered the judicial magistrate to decide the case.

The order was initially issued on Saturday when the petitioner, Azmat Bibi, sought the recovery of her minor daughter.

The court ordered that at the time of the marriage, the nikah registrar, the person who solemnized it as well as witnesses must have documents confirming the age of the bride.

Pakistan has committed to the UN that it would ensure an end to underage and forced marriages in the country by 2030 in line with its plan to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Marriage before the age of 18 has long been recognized as harmful to the growth and development of women. The expert body that monitors the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women stipulates 18 years as the minimum age for marriage both for males and females.