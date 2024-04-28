Library and Information Science: Unveiling its Scientific Foundations

A research paper of Fredrick Kiwuwa Lugya published by Emerald Insight in 2013, has argued a few attributes that make Library and Information Science an established scientific field. The study further highlighted that LIS is the study of scientific field whose hypotheses, theories and laws continue to be tested for validity by other LIS and non-LIS researchers under the same conditions and published in peer-reviewed journals and conferences.

Apart from this paper, further research deepened my insights towards the field in order to unveil whether LIS is a scientific discipline or not. After searching more papers, I came to the conclusion that undoubtedly, like other disciplines of natural and applied sciences, library and information has also gained the status of scientific disciplines for many reasons.

This discipline deals with systematic study, organization of information and the management of information resources in a scientific way that should meet the information needs of individuals in a society. Thus, I have explored a few principles which gauge library discipline as a science. Firstly, come theory and principles. as like other science disciplines such as biology, physics, chemistry and so on, library and information science is also guided by the theories and principles that helps to explain and predict phenomena related to information behaviour of individuals, similarly the LIS discipline defines the rules of information retrieval, information, organization and management of information in a systematic way and these theories provides scientific frameworks to understand the complex dynamics of information in a society where we live, interact and share the information.

Similarly the LIS discipline is known as systematic study of various other disciplines like creation of information, organizing information, dissemination and retrieving them in a scientific way. This systematic approach involves data analysis, research methodologies and a theoretical framework to fathom them in a scientific way.

The field of Library and information science is obviously interdisciplinary in theory and practice. Sometimes this subject is dealt in management sciences while in some countries it has been considered a social science. Basically LIS is drawn from various disciplines like computer science, communication studies, sociology, psychology and other similar disciplines, which is the reason for its being deemed a science subject.

This discipline integrates knowledge and methodology from other disciplines to address information related challenges and opportunities. In other words, LIS scholars conduct research in an empirical way in order to investigate information and related phenomena which are based on evidence and empirical information to advance knowledge in the field. Such evidence-based practices and policies in Library and information science centres differentiate this discipline from other humanities disciplines and such empirical research make them a scientific discipline.

Some scholars have their views that LIS discipline apply scientific principles and methods in its practices like retrieving and acquiring information, organizing information and managing them in a scientific way that can be accessed for effective use by the readers. Similarly this discipline also integrates technology for classification systems, metadata standards and other tools which facilitate information organization and retrieval.

To stay abreast of emerging trends, tools and best practices in the field of LIS also supports the lifelong learning of library customers and patrons. These are a few arguments that regard LIS as a scientific discipline, but more rigorous research is required to expand its scope as a scientific discipline. In short LIS applies different scientific procedures like systematic methods, principles, theory and practices, and the way of continuing development.

In every scientific discipline there are some ethical codes that make them different from other disciplines. Similarly the LIS discipline also has its ethical considerations which guide the librarians to follow these ethical principles to govern the conduct of professionals to handle and disseminate the information in an ethical way. Some ethical considerations include censorship, privacy of scholars, intellectual freedom and equitable access to information in a society. These ethical practices make LIS a scientific discipline. Some scholars have the view that any scientific discipline follows scientific principles and laws across different contexts, ND these principles are not limited to specific geographic regions or cultural backgrounds; similarly library and information science is based on Universality and is applicable across the globe.

Objectivity is a core issue of any scientific field. Objectivity is based on specific methods and interpretations, and LIS disciplines across the globe strive for objectivity in their methods in order to minimize bias and subjective influence in data collections and analysis of data.

Moreover, every scientific discipline firmly believes in continuous development. Similarly LIS is also a dynamic field which evolves from time to time. LIS changes itself dynamically according to the needs of society and the information needs of individuals, and similarly the changes in technology also affect the discipline of LIS.

