Host Saudi Arabia warns of economic fallout from Gaza war at WEF

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Sunday called for regional “stability”, warning of the effects of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war on global economic sentiment at the start of a summit attended by a host of Gaza mediators.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Palestinian leaders and high-ranking officials from other countries trying to broker a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas are on the guest list for the summit in Riyadh, capital of the world’s biggest crude oil exporter.

The Gaza war along with conflicts in Ukraine and elsewhere put “a lot of pressure” on the economic “mood”, Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan said at one of the first panel discussions of the two-day World Economic Forum (WEF) special meeting.

“I think cool-headed countries and leaders and people need to prevail,” Jadaan said. “The region needs stability.”

The war in Gaza, which has sent regional tensions soaring, began with an unprecedented attack on southern Israel by Palestinian militant group Hamas on October 7.

The attack resulted in the deaths of about 1,170 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.

Israel estimates that 129 hostages seized by militants on October 7 are still being held in Gaza, including 34 the military says are dead.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed at least 34,454 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to the region’s health ministry.

-WEF report explores how AI can revolutionize education –

Meanwhile, a new World Economic Forum report explores how artificial intelligence could revolutionize education systems and improve the experiences of educators and students alike.

The new research outlines AI’s wide-ranging potential – from personalizing learning experiences, to streamlining administrative tasks, integrating AI into educational curricula and more – and finds that a responsible application of emerging technologies could herald a new era in education worldwide.

The new report, Shaping the Future of Learning: The Role of AI in Education 4.0, indicates how emerging technology can help educational systems meet the increased demands for digital literacy and personalized learning environments. Through a series of case studies, it shows how innovative AI applications are already transforming education by improving learning outcomes, empowering educators and equipping students with the skills of the future.

“AI is rapidly reshaping the global education landscape,” said Saadia Zahidi, Managing Director, World Economic Forum. “If deployed safely and strategically, AI can help adapt learning to the needs of each student, enabling an innovative, scalable personalized learning experience that is vital for both student engagement and the effectiveness of educators.”

The report analyses the varied opportunities AI introduces to the education sector, emphasizing the refinement of assessment processes for more timely and holistic evaluations and insights into student progress. It also details how AI can optimize educator roles by automating and augmenting up to 20% of educator clerical tasks, reducing administrative burdens and enabling more time for teachers to focus on personalization, improving pedagogy and supporting students’ social-emotional needs. AI’s integration into educational curricula also equips students with essential future skills and knowledge, while personalized learning content and experiences provide tailored educational pathways to meet diverse student needs.

Several innovative examples of how AI is already revolutionizing education systems are outlined in the report:

UNICEF’s Accessible Digital Textbooks initiative is employing AI to develop digital tools that support diverse learning needs, particularly benefiting students with disabilities by providing customizable, inclusive, educational resources.

In Brazil, the Letrus programme uses AI-driven feedback mechanisms to significantly improve literacy skills across socioeconomic statuses in hundreds of schools

Kabakoo Academies in West Africa harness AI-enabled virtual mentors to provide personalized learning experiences and mentorship, preparing young people for self-employment in informal economies.

The Republic of Korea’s Ministry of Education develops AI-powered digital textbooks tailored for diverse student proficiency levels, aiming to enhance personalized learning and reduce the reliance on private education.