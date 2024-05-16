Nadra inaugurates another ‘mega registration centre’ in Karachi

KARACHI: The National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) on Thursday opened its another ‘mega registration centre’ in Karachi to facilitate citizens.

According to Director General Nadra Ehtasham Shahid the new facility, located at Safoora Chowrangi on the city’s University Road, will remain operational for 16 hours each day from 8am to 12am.

The Nadra centre, via its 20 counters, will cater to 700 citizens on a daily basis, the official said, adding that the number will be increased to 1,500 by the end of 2024.

It is to be noted that this is Nadra’s 21st centre in the metropolitan city.

Other centres operated by the government authority in the city, as per the data available on Nadra’s website, include the facilities in Malir, VIP NRC RHO, Karachi Senior Citizen, Orangi Town, Landhi, Gulshan-e-Hadid, Landhi, Soldier Bazar, Lyari, Saoodabad, Awami Markaz Sharea Faisal and Shah Faisal Colony.

Other centres include DHA’s Nisar Shaheed Park, Executive Clifton, Executive Shahra-e-Quaideen, Executive Sadar Passport Office, Executive KCCI, Mega North Nazimabad, Mega DHA Karachi, Mega Siemens Chowrangi and Ibrahim Haidree.