CITY

PHA conducts clean-up drive on Lahore greenbelts

By Staff Report

LAHORE: A Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) on Thursday removed several illegal direction and promotional boards from greenbelts in various neighborhoods of Lahore, a spokesperson announced Thursday.

The boards, installed by private housing societies, residences, and educational institutions, were located in Johar Town, Canal Road, Faisal Town, Allama Iqbal Town, and Raiwind Road.

Commenting on the development, Director General Muhammad Tahir Wattoo emphasised that illegal advertisement boards will not be tolerated and will be removed at any cost.

“Such billboards pose a threat to human lives and detract from the city’s beauty,” he said. Mr Wattoo also indicated that actions against law violators will continue in the coming days.

PHA is also working on digitising how it generates revenue, according to Mr Wattoo. The focus will be on the marketing and coordination departments, which manage outdoor ads, food courts, and amusement items. These areas make up most of the department’s income.

The current database will be published on secure servers and will be accessible to advertisers, vendors, and the department, he added.

Separately, the PHA is planting hundreds of thousands of trees across Lahore, focusing on the city’s outskirts, in a bid to increase its green cover. This initiative will also help curtail the smog that is prevalent in Lahore.

Previous article
King Charles’ goddaughter reacts to royal ‘snub’
Next article
President Zardari fractures foot, rested for four weeks
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

HEADLINES

Federal Health Secy reviews anti-polio drive in Malakand division

SWAT: Federal Secretary Health Nadeem Mehmood visited Swat and chaired a high-level meeting on the anti-polio campaign at the Commissioner's Office in Saidu Sharif. Regional...

President Zardari fractures foot, rested for four weeks

King Charles’ goddaughter reacts to royal ‘snub’

King Charles’ office backtracks statement after breaking strict royal rule

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.