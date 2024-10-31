World

Angelina Jolie Sparks Concern Over Mental Health After Grueling Role in Maria

By Web Desk

Angelina Jolie has raised concerns among friends over her mental well-being after describing the emotional toll of her latest role as opera singer Maria Callas in Maria. The 49-year-old actress recently opened up at the AFI Fest premiere, sharing that portraying Callas left her feeling “lonely” and “exhausted,” admitting she resonated deeply with the late singer’s struggles.

A source close to Jolie revealed that her intense dedication to her roles often leaves her depleted. “Angelina puts so much of herself into her work that she’s often drained by the end of filming,” the source shared, urging the actress to prioritize her own well-being.

Jolie, who is in the process of divorcing Brad Pitt, mentioned that she and Callas both share a “certain loneliness” and demanding work ethic. Reflecting on their similarities, she explained, “I’m imperfect, but I work very hard, and she does too.”

Jolie’s dedication to the role even included learning opera, which she described as unexpectedly therapeutic. Her recent appearances, including walking the red carpet with British rapper Akala, have sparked speculation about their relationship, though insiders emphasize that the pair share a strong connection over social causes.

Jolie’s commitment to her craft continues to inspire audiences, but close friends hope she’ll take time for herself after such an emotionally taxing role.

Previous article
Jennifer Aniston makes ‘bold’ political statement days ahead of US election
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

China has always been supporter, contributor to cause of UN: Wang...

BEIJING: China has always been a supporter and contributor to the cause of the United Nations, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday...

ELFA paves the way for locally-engineered transportation in Pakistan

Reforms in Uzbekistan reflect desire for more open, inclusive political system: Observers

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian Still on Friendly Terms After Split

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.