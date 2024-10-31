Angelina Jolie Sparks Concern Over Mental Health After Grueling Role in Maria

Angelina Jolie has raised concerns among friends over her mental well-being after describing the emotional toll of her latest role as opera singer Maria Callas in Maria. The 49-year-old actress recently opened up at the AFI Fest premiere, sharing that portraying Callas left her feeling “lonely” and “exhausted,” admitting she resonated deeply with the late singer’s struggles.

A source close to Jolie revealed that her intense dedication to her roles often leaves her depleted. “Angelina puts so much of herself into her work that she’s often drained by the end of filming,” the source shared, urging the actress to prioritize her own well-being.

Jolie, who is in the process of divorcing Brad Pitt, mentioned that she and Callas both share a “certain loneliness” and demanding work ethic. Reflecting on their similarities, she explained, “I’m imperfect, but I work very hard, and she does too.”

Jolie’s dedication to the role even included learning opera, which she described as unexpectedly therapeutic. Her recent appearances, including walking the red carpet with British rapper Akala, have sparked speculation about their relationship, though insiders emphasize that the pair share a strong connection over social causes.

Jolie’s commitment to her craft continues to inspire audiences, but close friends hope she’ll take time for herself after such an emotionally taxing role.