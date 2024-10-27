‘13 different games with 4,000 players’: Swat Inter-Schools Sports contests kicked off

SWAT: Annual inter-schools sports competitions started in Swat district in which more than 4,000 players from 115 government and 28 private schools from across the district will showcase their talent in various competitions.

District Education Officer Swat Mohammad Riaz inaugurated the event. On the occasion Deputy DEO Fazal Khaliq Khan, Sports Secretary Riaz Ahmed, ADEO Sports Muhammad Shafiq, Press Secretary Hockey Association Akhtar Hussain, Chairman Hockey Ground and organizer Shamsher Ali, Malik Wadan from Swat Hockey Association, Member Hockey Ground Obaid Bacha and others. Committee members were also present.

Shamshir Ali, the organizer of the sports gala, said that 115 government schools and 28 private schools are participating in these competitions. 106 cricket teams will compete against each other and a total of 1696 players will compete in the cricket field. 38 football teams have entered the tournament and the total number of players is 608.

Similarly, 53 teams are participating in volleyball, 22 in badminton, 53 in tug-of-war, 13 in table tennis, four in basketball and 11 in football.

“13 different games have been held in these competitions and the total number of teams in them is 307 and the total number of players is more than 4 thousand,” he said.

Apart from this, competitions in literature and athletics will be separate from them.

District Education Officer Swat, Mohammad Riaz said that along with curriculum education, children are being provided sports opportunities, in this regard, different types of sports tournaments are organized every year in which students are actively participating, sports to accelerate mental development.

He expressed these thoughts while addressing the opening ceremony of Inter High / Higher Secondary Schools Festival Swat at Hockey Trip Makanbagh and cut the ribbon and inaugurated the regular Inter High / Higher Secondary School Festival Swat,