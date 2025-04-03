NATIONAL

Gold Rates In Pakistan Today – 3rd April, 2025

By Web Desk

All Gold prices mentioned above are quoted by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

Previous article
25-4-3 LHR
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Nighttime curfew imposed in Tank, South Waziristan due to security concerns

PESHAWAR: The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa authorities have imposed curfew in Tank and South Waziristan districts owing to the prevailing security concerns. The district administrations have notified that...

As deadline set for BYC leaders ‘expires,’ Mengal announces march on Quetta tomorrow

Sindh releases BYC leader Sammi detained under MPO

PM pledges full support for Balochistan’s development

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.