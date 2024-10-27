Newage clinch Lahore Smart City Polo in Pink title in thrilling final

Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari gives away trophy to winning team

LAHORE: Newage Cables clinched the title in the Lahore Smart City Polo in Pink by defeating FG/Din Polo in a thrilling 7-6 final match played at Lahore Polo Club ground on Sunday.

Thousands of spectators gathered at the Lahore Polo Club to witness the final match wherein Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari was the chief guest.

Distinguished guests included female ambassadors from various countries, such as Jane Marriott from the UK, Alexandra Berg von Linde from Sweden, Manuel Durán of Spain, Leslie Scanlon from Canada, and Dr. Riina Kionka from the European Union. Also present were Lahore Polo Club President Malik Azam Hayat Noon, members of the polo club’s executive committee, former Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar, and numerous families.

The final between Newage Cables and FG Polo was a highly competitive and thrilling encounter, with Newage Cables secured victory in the last moments. For Newage Cables, Raja Samiullah fired in four fabulous goals, while Adnan Jaleel Azam, Alman Jaleel Azam, and Jade Wheeler contributed one goal each. For FG/Din Polo, Raja Mikael Sami hammered four goals, while Raffay Shaikh and Abbas Mukhtar scored one goal each.

Earlier in the subsidiary final, Total Nutrition defeated Diamond Paints 8-4.

At the concluding ceremony, chief guest Bilawal Bhutto Zardari alongside the female ambassadors distributed prizes to the winners and top performers. Bilawal expressed his delight at visiting the historic club, praised the exhilarating sport of polo, congratulated the winning team, and appreciated the presence of international female players, considering it a positive gesture.