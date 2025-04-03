Trump Slaps 29% Tariff on Pakistan in Global Trade Crackdown

Former US President Donald Trump has announced sweeping new tariffs on dozens of countries, including a 29% tariff on Pakistani imports, citing what he described as “longstanding trade imbalances” and unfair treatment of American products abroad.

Trump said the move was in direct response to what he claims is a 58% tariff Pakistan imposes on US goods. “We’re simply levelling the playing field,” Trump said during a press conference. “For too long, other countries have subsidised their economies on the backs of the American worker.”

The United States remains one of Pakistan’s most important trading partners, with two-way trade reaching $7.3 billion in 2024. US exports to Pakistan rose 4.4% to $2.1 billion, while imports from Pakistan rose 4.9% to $5.1 billion.

rump’s announcement is part of a broader strategy to reshape global trade under his “America First” banner. The tariff package affects over 40 countries, with new rates ranging from 10% to 50%. China faces a 34% tariff, India 26%, and Vietnam 46%. Other affected nations include the UK, Japan, South Korea, and the European Union.

The former president defended the tariffs as reciprocal and necessary to end what he called a “national emergency” of trade deficits. “This is about fairness,” Trump said. “If they tax us at 40%, we’re going to respond at 20%. If they tax us at 60%, we respond at 30%.”

While the US government has yet to issue a formal response to potential retaliation from affected nations, trade analysts warn the sweeping tariffs could lead to increased tension with major partners and disrupt global supply chains.

Trump concluded by reaffirming his administration’s commitment to renegotiating trade terms on what he called “equal footing.”