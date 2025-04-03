Brad Pitt Hits the Track in High-Octane First Look at F1 Racing Film

The high-octane world of Formula 1 roared into CinemaCon as Brad Pitt’s upcoming racing film, F1, premiered its gripping first 10 minutes. Directed by Top Gun: Maverick filmmaker Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, the movie immediately drew comparisons to the adrenaline-fueled fighter jet sequel.

In the opening scene, Pitt’s character Sonny Hayes wakes up in a converted minibus doing pullups before heading into the night for a midnight racing shift at the 24 Hours of Daytona. Hayes, a veteran hired gun behind the wheel, suits up, says a quiet prayer, and hits the track—his team in seventh place, and he’s about to change that.

In true cinematic style, Hayes tears through the field, overtaking opponents and causing some chaos along the way. By the end of his shift, he returns to the pit in first place. “If you lose this lead, I’ll kill you,” he jokes to the next driver, shortly before grabbing a wrench when tensions rise with a rival.

After helping his team secure victory and pocketing a bonus, Hayes is approached by former colleague Ruben, played by Javier Bardem, at a laundromat. Ruben is facing the collapse of his $250 million team and wants Hayes back in the game. Though initially dismissive, Hayes eventually accepts the challenge.

The story centers on Hayes mentoring a young racing prodigy, played by Damson Idris, in preparation for a high-stakes race. Notably, Pitt did his own driving on set, reportedly reaching 180 mph in real F1 cars. F1 legend Lewis Hamilton, who also serves as a producer, tested Pitt’s abilities early on and was impressed. “When Lewis saw that he was naturally gifted at the wheel, it gave him confidence,” Kosinski said.

F1 promises to bring the grit, intensity, and style of motorsport to the big screen — with Pitt leading the charge at full throttle.