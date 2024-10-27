ASF intercepts over 2kg of crystal meth at Islamabad, Peshawar airports

ISLAMABAD: The Airport Security Force (ASF) on Sunday seized a total of 2.376 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as ICE, in two separate operations at Islamabad and Peshawar airports.

The operations thwarted attempts to smuggle the drugs out of the country by concealing them within passengers’ luggage.

In the first operation at Islamabad International Airport, ASF personnel detected suspicious items in the luggage of a passenger named Sher Khan, who was scheduled to fly to Doha. Upon closer inspection, they discovered 1.166 kg of ICE hidden in the inner layers of the bag.

The second operation took place at Peshawar Airport, where Iqbal Hussain, a passenger en route to Jeddah, was found carrying 1.210 kg of ICE. The drugs were ingeniously concealed within sweets in his luggage.

These incidents highlight the ongoing challenges faced by security forces in curbing drug trafficking through major transportation hubs in Pakistan.