PHA hosts body balancing and stretching session at Racecourse yoga centre

LAHORE: A special body balancing and stretching session was held at the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) yoga centre in Racecourse Park, a spokesperson announced on Friday.

Opened in January, the fitness centre offers a variety of yoga styles, ranging from gentle, meditative practices to more intense formats.

The recent session drew a large number of fitness enthusiasts and included an informative lecture on the benefits of yoga, focusing on ways to improve flexibility and strength.

According to the spokesperson, yoga can reduce stress and anxiety, improve sleep, and increase physical energy. It also boosts immunity and alleviates chronic pain.

Following the session, participants attended an awareness lecture on mental health and expressed interest in future informative yoga sessions.

Yoga classes are held daily from 8:00am to 9:30am. The spokesperson emphasised that these sessions serve as a remedy for the growing mental and physical challenges faced by individuals.

He noted that the yoga centre, located on Jail Road, offers a peaceful escape from the noise of urban life. The PHA aims to make wellness more accessible, with plans to provide comprehensive services “under one roof.”

Under Muhammad Tahir Wattoo, who assumed the office of director general in March of last year, PHA has undergone a development spree, designing the city’s first-ever public Bonsai display center featuring dwarfed trees, opening a commercial nursery at Jail Road, and upgrading a dedicated rose garden.

PHA has also taken drastic measures to bolster revenues to support government fiscal spending. As a result, its revenue has more than doubled in one year, reaching Rs2.5 billion.