President, Premier reaffirm commitment to national struggle against all forms of extremism

On Int’l Day, President Zardari says Pakistan’s approach is aligned with UN’s efforts and reflects National Policy on Prevention of Violent Extremism 2024

PM Shehbaz said extremist and violent ideologies undermine peace and stability in societies and weaken core human values

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to combatting violent extremism, terrorism and hate-driven ideologies, underscoring that the country would continue its national struggle against all forms of extremism.

In a message on the International Day for the Prevention of Violent Extremism, the president said Pakistan’s approach was aligned with United Nations efforts and reflected in its National Policy on Prevention of Violent Extremism 2024, which focused on prevention rather than reactive responses.

He said Pakistan was party to key international human rights conventions and that its counter-extremism framework was grounded in pluralism, human rights and the rule of law.

Referring to Pakistan’s experience in combatting terrorism, he said the country had made significant sacrifices but believed lasting peace could not be achieved through force alone.

The president expressed concern over extremism in conflict zones, including Kashmir and Palestine, and called for collective international action that did not stigmatise any religion or community.

He also urged greater global focus on youth empowerment, countering hate speech and strengthening communities to prevent extremist narratives.

In his message, the prime minister said extremist and violent ideologies undermine peace and stability in societies and weaken core human values, including tolerance, mutual respect, and humanity.

Highlighting Pakistan’s experience, he said the country had made unprecedented sacrifices over several decades in the fight against terrorism and violent extremism. He paid tribute to the sacrifices of security personnel and civilians, calling them a source of national pride and a reflection of Pakistan’s resolve.

The prime minister said Islam was a religion of peace that promotes moderation, tolerance, dialogue, and respect for human life. He underscored the need to protect the youth from extremist ideologies by providing education, opportunities, and positive thinking.

He stated that social justice, economic inclusion, and interfaith harmony form the basis of sustainable peace, adding that global injustices, prolonged conflicts, and serious human rights violations contribute to the spread of extremism and violence.

Referring to unresolved disputes, he said situations in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine, where innocent civilians face state oppression and denial of basic rights, reflect extremist behavior. He urged the international community to take effective steps toward just and peaceful resolutions of such longstanding conflicts.

The prime minister said Pakistan would continue to work with the international community through cooperation, partnerships, and joint strategies to counter violent extremism and promote a just and peaceful global order. He concluded by calling for a collective commitment to building a peaceful, secure, and harmonious society.