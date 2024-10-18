SC forms seven benches for upcoming week’s hearings

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has constituted seven regular benches for the upcoming week to preside over various cases.

The first bench will be led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa, alongside Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Shahid Bilal. The second bench includes Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Ayesha Malik, and Justice Aqeel Abbasi.

Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Athar Minallah will make up the third bench, while the fourth bench will consist of Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi, and Justice Shahid Waheed.

The fifth bench includes Justice Amin ud Din Khan, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, and Justice Irfan Saadat Khan. Meanwhile, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Musarrat Hilali, and Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmed will form the sixth bench.

Lastly, the seventh bench will consist of Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Mazhar Alam Miankhel.