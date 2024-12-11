‘Ice Melting’: PTI, govt show willingness to restart dialogue process

— Asad Qaisar contacts Ayaz Sadiq for start of dialogue process

— Dar says govt ready to return PTI’s mandate of Feb polls if it returns PML-N’s mandate ‘stolen in 2018

ISLAMABAD: Ice melted between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the federal government as PTI leader Asad Qaiser reached out to National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq to discuss the formal initiation of talks on Wednesday.

Sources privy to the development told that former speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser contacted Ayaz Sadiq to discuss the current political situation and the possibility of resuming dialogue between the two sides.

During the conversation, the two leaders deliberated on the official start of negotiations and the composition of the government’s negotiating committee.

Qaiser also inquired about the details regarding the government’s committee for talks, signalling PTI’s willingness to engage in discussions. However, sources indicated that no specific time has yet been set for a formal meeting to begin the negotiations.

PTI is expected to present significant demands when the negotiations formally commence, as per informed sources. The opposition party has reportedly agreed to use Parliament as the platform for the talks, following a suggestion from the NA Speaker.

Speaking about the development, a member of PTI’s negotiating committee, Hamid Raza, stated, “If the government had come forward with a viable proposal earlier, talks could have taken place. We are still ready to engage in discussions.” He reiterated PTI’s willingness to negotiate with the government.

Meanwhile, Senator Shibli Faraz, another senior PTI figure, said that the opposition’s negotiating committee is prepared to engage with all parties. “We have formed a serious and senior committee for talks, and we are ready to engage with everyone,” he said.

While speaking in the Senate, the Leader of the Opposition in the Senate has blamed the government for the violence that took place in the aftermath of a ‘final’ protest call by PTI for November 24, claiming that 13 PTI members were killed in the clashes.

Despite the tragic events, Faraz stated that PTI’s committee remains open to negotiations with all parties involved.

Faraz labelled the government reaction as a ‘black day’ in Pakistan’s political history, adding that it would be remembered as a day that began with the events of February 8.

“Before the elections, we were stripped of our election symbol, but despite that, the public voted for us. Our mandate was stolen,” he said. He also accused the government of using live ammunition to suppress the protest. “The bullets were not intended to scare, but to kill,” Faraz added.

The Senate opposition leader detailed the toll of the protests, claiming 13 fatalities, over 200 missing activists, and more than 5,000 PTI supporters in jail. He also pointed out the absence of medical records for those who were hospitalised after the violence.

“We have not been given any records for the dead, and the Interior Minister had said that they would shoot for 5 minutes, and no one would be seen,” he alleged.

Faraz also spoke about the political crisis in Pakistan, calling it the “most dangerous turning point” in the country’s history.

He accused the current ruling party of attacking the Supreme Court, highlighting how video clips were shown at Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) rallies with explicit threats. “But we did not do that,” Faraz emphasised.

He demanded an independent inquiry into the incidents of May 9 and November 24, calling for a commission led by three senior judges of the Supreme Court.

“We want an investigation into what happened on November 24 and May 9,” he said, stressing that a fair investigation would require senior judicial oversight.

Faraz also criticised the response from other political parties, expressing disappointment at their stance on the matter. “What is happening to us today, will happen to you tomorrow,” he warned, referring to the government’s treatment of opposition parties.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar made a tit-for-tat argument to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI’s) demand for return of its mandate in 2024 general elections, saying that the PML-N can return PTI’s mandate if the latter could return the 2018 electoral mandate first.

Speaking in the Senate, Dar said, “If you return the 2018 mandate to us, we will take charge, govern, and then you can hold the 2024 elections as scheduled.” He further suggested that if there were any issues regarding the February 8 elections, the courts would be available to address them.

Dar went on to highlight the cooperation between the government and PTI when it came to key appointments.

“We appointed the person nominated by you, the chief election commissioner, and we made the individual you wanted chairman of NADRA,” he said, adding that the 2018 mandate had not been disputed at the time.

Addressing PTI’s actions around protests, he questioned why D-Chowk was specifically chosen for protests when other areas, such as Sangjani, were offered.

He pointed out that protests coincided with important events, including the visit of the Chinese Prime Minister and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) conference. He revealed that the Chinese ambassador had requested a postponement of protests, which PTI rejected.

Dar also commended JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman for displaying statesmanship during the SCO summit. He lamented the non-election of 11 senators in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, calling it unfortunate.

The remarks come amid ongoing political tensions and questions surrounding the legitimacy of the current government, with PTI pushing for early elections.

The opposition leader raised concerns about the state of the country’s economy, citing a recent report by The Economist that described Pakistan’s political system as shifting from authoritarianism to a hybrid model.

He expressed frustration with the emigration of educated Pakistanis, adding that the people of Azad Kashmir had set a strong example by successfully asserting their demands.