PTI demands answers over deaths of protesters, calls for investigation

SLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has once again raised the issue of the alleged deaths of its supporters during the party’s November protest in Islamabad, with Barrister Gohar Ali Khan demanding that the government have the “courage to give answers.”

The call for an inquiry comes a day after National Assembly Opposition Leader Omar Ayub accused Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of giving an “order to kill” during the November 26 protest, alleging that security forces used NATO-supplied weapons for counterterrorism operations.

In a response, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif refuted these accusations, criticizing the opposition for using the “provincial card” to further its narrative. He denied any unlawful actions by the government in dealing with the protest.

During the session, Gohar reiterated the PTI’s claim that 12 party supporters died in the crackdown that forced the leadership to retreat. While distancing the party from exaggerated casualty numbers circulating on social media, Gohar said the government must investigate the deaths, show remorse, and compensate the affected families. He emphasized that the people who died in the protests were “peaceful civilians” who had no weapons.

“If bullets were fired, then there should be responsibility, and justice must be served,” Gohar demanded, warning the government that failure to take action would prompt more protests from the PTI.

Further, he criticized the government for not making any progress on a parliamentary committee’s efforts to investigate the incident, pointing out that no meeting had been convened despite calls from PTI and allied members.

In a direct address to Khawaja Asif, Gohar remarked, “As a leader with years of experience, is it appropriate for you to claim that no bullets were fired? You should have called for an investigation into the deaths.”

The PTI leader also referenced global incidents where governments used force against protesters, asking rhetorically, “Did anyone fire at protesters in India, Brazil, or Sri Lanka?”

Despite the tension surrounding the issue, PTI members opted for a subdued approach during the session, choosing to engage in dialogue instead of disruption. This was a departure from their previous behavior, which often involved loud protests and disruptions over key issues.

Earlier, in a statement, the PTI had indicated that it would stage a strong protest in the National Assembly over the government’s alleged use of excessive force against the party’s workers during the November protests.

In the Senate, PTI leader Shibli Faraz raised the death toll to 13, claiming that the majority of the deceased were from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He also alleged that around 200 PTI workers remain missing following the violent crackdown.

Meanwhile, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar commended the opposition for choosing to discuss the matter within the parliamentary framework, emphasizing the importance of constructive dialogue. He urged lawmakers to engage in healthy debate, which he described as essential to democracy.

As the PTI calls for an impartial judicial inquiry, the issue continues to provoke strong reactions from both sides of the political spectrum. The debate over accountability and transparency in the handling of the protest deaths remains unresolved.