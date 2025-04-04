CM Maryam greets public on saving Rs1.1b via shopping from Ramazan Sahulat Bazaars

28,000 orders placed through Free Home Delivery app in 36 model markets established across 25 districts

LAHORE: The Punjab government, led by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has achieved another milestone. The government by adopting an appropriate policy managed a wonderful and unprecedented saving worth Rs1.1 billion and provided substantial relief to the public in terms of purchasing edibles at the Sahulat Bazaars during the month of Ramazanul Mubarak.

The public was given 31 percent relief at the stalls of the special Sahulat Bazaar established under the supervision of CM Maryam Nawaz in proportion to the open market.

A relief amounting to Rs117 million was given to the public in proportion to the DC rates in the Sahulat Bazaars. During Ramazan, purchases worth Rs2.5 billion were made in these bazaars.

The public had to pay Rs3.5 billion in terms of purchases at market rates during Ramazan while according to DC rates, they paid Rs2.5 on purchases from Sahulat Bazaars. A record purchase of Rs20 million and Rs8 million was made through the Sahulat Free Home Delivery app in Ramazanul Mubarak.

Approximately 28,000 orders were placed through the Free Home Delivery app in 36 model markets established across 25 districts of Punjab.

In Sahulat Bazars, a 10kg flour bag was sold at Rs795, DC rate Rs832 and Rs897 in the market, chicken was sold at Rs940 per kg in the market, DC rate Rs585, while at Sahulat Baazars it was sold at Rs571. Apples were sold at Rs305 in Sahulat Bazaars, while at Rs316 according to the DC rate and at Rs487 in the market, bananas were sold at Rs389 per dozen in the market, DC rate Rs227, while only at Rs216 were sold in the Sahulat Bazaars.

Eggs were sold at Rs269 in Sahulat Bazaars, at Rs276 at the DC rate and at Rs350 in the market. Dates were available at Rs446 per kg in the open market, while they were sold at Rs460 at DC rate and Rs734 per kg in the open market. Punjab Model Bazaar Management Company CEO Naveed Rafaqat briefed the Punjab CM about Sahulat Bazaars. Chairman Afzal Khokhar was also present on the occasion.

The CM said, “The Punjab government strives to provide food and essential items to the people at the lowest possible price. By the grace of Allah Almighty, the inflation rate remained quite low in the month of Ramazan as compared to the previous years.” She added, “Serving the people and providing economic relief is our foremost priority.”