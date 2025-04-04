Over 900 illegal bunkers demolished in Kurram under peace deal

PESHAWAR: Authorities have ramped up operations to demolish illegal bunkers in Kurram district as part of the ongoing implementation of the Kohat peace agreement.

So far, 988 unauthorized structures have been dismantled across Upper and Lower Kurram, officials said on Thursday.

According to district administration officials, 353 bunkers have been razed in Lower Kurram, while 635 structures have been destroyed in Upper Kurram. The operation is being seen as a significant step toward eliminating fortified positions that have long fueled tribal tensions and violence in the region.

“The demolition process is progressing rapidly, and we will continue until all unauthorized bunkers are removed,” said a spokesperson for the district administration.

The bunkers, many of which were constructed illegally by armed factions in areas prone to sectarian clashes and tribal disputes, had become a key source of insecurity over the years. Their removal is expected to pave the way for greater stability and law enforcement presence.

The initiative follows the landmark Kohat peace agreement, under which rival factions agreed to relinquish their fortified positions and allow the government to oversee their demolition. The agreement was reached with the backing of tribal elders, law enforcement agencies, and the local administration.

Officials said that security personnel are being deployed to ensure that the demolitions are carried out peacefully and without resistance. In areas where tensions had previously flared, security has been heightened to prevent any sabotage attempts or flare-ups.

Residents in both Upper and Lower Kurram have responded positively to the initiative. Many have expressed optimism that the removal of bunkers will help reduce fear and restore normalcy to daily life.

“We have suffered years of unrest due to these illegal structures and the groups that occupied them. This operation gives us hope for lasting peace,” said a local elder from Parachinar, the district headquarters of Kurram.

Civil society groups and tribal elders have also lauded the administration’s commitment to enforcing the peace agreement and dismantling the infrastructure of violence. They stressed that peace and development in Kurram are only possible when the rule of law is upheld.

The Kurram district, which borders Afghanistan, has long experienced sectarian strife and tribal conflicts, exacerbated by the proliferation of armed bunkers in sensitive areas. The government hopes that continued progress in implementing the peace agreement will lead to better governance, economic recovery, and improved access to basic services.

Officials added that additional operations are planned for the coming weeks, and the administration is engaging with community leaders to ensure compliance and cooperation.