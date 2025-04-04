2.6 million families benefit from Ramazan Package 2025: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform, Professor Ahsan Iqbal, on Friday announced that a total of 2.6 million families across Pakistan received Rs 5,000 each under the Ramazan Relief Package 2025 through a digital wallet initiative.

Speaking at a joint press conference alongside Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain and Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Ahsan Iqbal said the government, under the direction of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, allocated Rs 20 billion for the initiative to support low-income families during the holy month of Ramazan.

He emphasized that the program was implemented with complete transparency and marked a historic step in advancing Pakistan’s journey toward a digital economy.

“This is the first time that such a large number of families—who had previously never benefited from any government program—have been directly supported through a digital platform,” he stated. “The Digital Wallet system ensured swift, secure, and transparent fund transfers, minimizing chances of corruption or delays.”

The minister noted that this initiative aligned with the government’s broader vision of a “Digital Pakistan,” adding that it had connected millions of underprivileged citizens with the formal financial system for the first time.

Ahsan Iqbal also credited the collaborative efforts of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), and the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) for the program’s smooth execution.

Rana Tanveer Hussain, the Federal Minister for National Food Security, said the Ramazan Package brought much-needed relief to ordinary citizens during inflationary times. He thanked all stakeholders for their coordination and commitment in ensuring that the funds reached the deserving without delay or mismanagement.

He also revealed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had instructed that this digital framework be expanded beyond Ramazan-related programs and be incorporated into other government schemes to promote transparency, inclusion, and digitization across all sectors.

Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, shared details about the technical rollout of the initiative. She said that prior to the start of Ramazan, the Prime Minister had entrusted her ministry with the responsibility of implementing the Rs 20 billion package using digital means.

“This program wasn’t just a financial relief initiative; it also served to formally integrate 2.6 million families into Pakistan’s digital economy,” she stated. “These families are now better equipped to access future digital services, including social protection schemes, health programs, and e-commerce.”

She said that this model would serve as a template for future welfare programs and play a critical role in transforming Pakistan into a digitally empowered welfare state.