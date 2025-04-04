Nawaz Sharif congratulates PM over ‘historic’ electricity tariff cut

LAHORE: President PML-N Muhammad Nawaz Sharif congratulated Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for record reduction in the electricity tariff and also lauded Prime Minister’s team for reducing electricity tariff for the domestic and industrial consumers.

Nawaz Sharif said that the country has started moving in the right direction under the able leadership and due to sincere strides made by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Making electricity cheaper will not only provide substantial relief to the people but will also enhance exports. During the tenure of PML-N, the masses always get economic relief.

The PML-N President further said that continuous reduction in inflation speaks volumes of excellent economic policies of PML-N government. He added that the paths of development are opening up in the country and the youth will get employment opportunities as well.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced a significant reduction in the electricity prices of up to Rs7.69 per unit for the consumers, pledging to provide further relief in near future through structural reforms in the power sector.

The prime minister, addressing a ceremony to unveil the package, said that the average per unit price for the domestic consumers had been brought down by Rs7.41 and Rs7.69 for industrial sector.

“In June 2024, the per unit price for industrial sector was Rs58.5 which was first reduced by Rs10.3 and further by Rs7.69,” he added.

The prime minister pointed out that the government was taking structural reforms especially in power sector to ensure further relief for the consumers and overall development of the country.

“This reduction will help industrialists to produce cheaper and more competitive products,” he added.

He noted that the common people had to suffer a lot in the past due to high inflation rate and electricity bills. However, he assured that the government was taking further steps to provide maximum relief to them.