Karachi Korangi fire unresolved after seven days

KARACHI: The fire that has been burning in Korangi Creek for seven days remains out of control, with no decisive actions taken by authorities to contain it. The district administration has sealed off the area where the fire continues, though firefighting efforts have been minimal, with no active operations currently underway.

The blaze, which started after drilling a 1,200-foot-deep bore on March 29, has raised concerns about the type and volume of gas fueling the fire. Samples of sand and water have been collected for analysis to determine the gas type. Authorities are taking a cautious approach, with decisions on further action expected in the coming days.

Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) is overseeing the situation, with support from the fire brigade. Chief Fire Officer Humayun Ahmed mentioned that although the fire’s magnitude has remained unchanged, they are in close coordination with PPL. The fire is believed to have been triggered by damage to underground plates during the drilling, with methane or biogas as the likely gas involved.

“This is a rare incident for Karachi,” said Ahmed. While extinguishing the fire is not deemed difficult, it could cause further risks. Authorities are focusing on securing the area and preventing further damage. Despite concerns, nearby refineries are not at risk due to their distance from the fire, and measures are in place to protect surrounding forests.

Experts have advised that the safest approach is to allow the fire to burn itself out naturally, as attempts to extinguish it could result in toxic gas formation, endangering residential areas. If the gas reserves are small, the fire is expected to burn out in a few days. However, if the reserves are substantial, additional measures will be taken to secure the area.

The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has confirmed that its installations are not in proximity to the fire-affected area. Meanwhile, TPL Properties Ltd confirmed that the fire was caused by drilling a test well for water exploration near Korangi Creek, uncovering a shallow gas pocket of biogenic methane.

As the situation continues to unfold, authorities remain on standby, monitoring the fire and collecting samples to better assess the risks and scale of the gas reserves.