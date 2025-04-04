Senate Chairpersons of Uzbekistan and Pakistan discuss prospects of bilateral cooperation

TASHKENT: A parliamentary delegation led by the Chairman of the Senate of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, is on a visit to Uzbekistan.

This distinguished delegation arrived in Tashkent to participate in the 150th Anniversary Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, which will be held from 5th to 9th April.

As part of the visit’s program, a meeting between the Chairperson of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan, Tanzila Narbayeva, and the Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani took place on April 4.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the further development of inter-parliamentary cooperation between Uzbekistan and Pakistan, strengthening the legal framework of bilateral relations, and expanding interaction in mutually beneficial areas.

Both sides expressed satisfaction that the traditional brotherly and friendly ties between the two countries continue to develop in the spirit of strategic partnership.

Particular attention was paid to further deepening the strategic partnership between the two nations, enhancing cooperation in trade and economic relations, investment, transport and logistics, as well as in the fields of communications and information technology.

The importance of increasing bilateral trade turnover to $2 billion was emphasized, along with the implementation of joint projects in the fields of pharmaceuticals, agricultural sector, agricultural machinery, geology, and other areas.

The parties also exchanged views on the development of inter-parliamentary relations, the expansion of cooperation within the framework of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly, the activation of friendship groups, and the establishment of joint parliamentary oversight to ensure the timely and high-quality implementation of agreements reached at the highest level.

The Senate Chairpersons of the two countries agreed to develop and implement Joint Action Plan aimed at strengthening cooperation between the parliaments, including their upper chambers.